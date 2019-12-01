DOB 1-10-46

Graduate of University College Dublin, 1970, MB, B. Ch, B.A.O.

Specialist Medical Fellow University of Minnesota, U.S.A.1974-76

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Haematology Trinity College Dublin, 1976 -1984

Consultant Haematologist and Head of Department St James’ Hospital/TCD 1984-2009.

Performed the first successful allogeneic bone marrow transplant for leukaemia in Ireland in 1984.

Developed a molecular haematology research laboratory in SJH.

A test to measure chimaerism using PCR of STRs was developed by Dr Mark Lawler, Professor Pete Humphries and myself and was widely used internationally by Stem Cell Transplant Teams.

Introduced an art intervention (Open Window) into the stem cell transplant unit and this study, of which I was the PI, was published in 2011. The study played a major role in the choice of QoL as the ‘theme’ for the European Hematology Association (EHA) in 2012-2013.

Appointed George Gabriel Stokes Professor of Haematology @ Trinity College Dublin, 1995-2010.

Vice-President of IACRLRLD (International Association for Comparative Research on Leukemia and Related diseases).1994-1997.

Appointed National Medical Director, Blood Transfusion Service (by invitation of the Minister for Health, Michael Noonan TD) 1995-1996 during the Hepatitis C outbreak.

First President of the Haematology Association of Ireland.

Author of over 200 articles in peer-reviewed medical journals, numerous book chapters and two medical textbooks.

Clinical Cases Uncovered (CCU), Haematology, Wiley/Blackwell. ISBN 978-1-4051-8322-2

This is currently being developed as an interactive platform by EHA.

Appointed Professor of Academic Medicine, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin 2006- 2011

On the Editorial Board of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology and reviewer for The British Journal of Haematology, Blood, The Journal of Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Cancer, Bone Marrow Transplantation.

Author of ‘invited editorials’ on Wine and Haemopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) for the journal Bone Marrow Transplantation since July 2018.

Awards

1970. O’ Ferrall Gold Medal in Surgery, St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

1976-77 Registrar’s prize RAMI (Royal Academy of Medicine in Ireland), Section of Pathology.

1986 St Luke’s Lecture, RAMI.

2011 Guest speaker Biological Society, TCD.

2016 Guest lecturer Gemelli Hospital, Rome, Italy.

Books

An Immodest Proposal-Wine and Health (under the pseudonym Giovanni Morelli) ISBN 978-1-78280-207-5.

A history of Haematology: from Herodotus to HIV. Oxford University Press. ISBN 978-0-19-871760-7

Blood Matters. European Hematology Association June 2019. ISBN 978-90-823759-1-6

Selected puplications



Molecular Haematology

M. Lawler, S.R.McCann, E Conneally and P Humphries. Chimaerism following allogeneic bone marrow transplantation: detection of residual host cells using the polymerase chain reaction. Br J Haematol 1989, 73: 201-210.

M. Lawler, P Humphries and S.R.McCann. Evaluation of mixed chimaerism by in vitro amplification of dinucleotide repeat sequences using the polymerase chain reaction. Blood 1991, 77: 2504-2514.

P.V. Browne, M Lawler, J O’Riordan, P Humphries and S.R. McCann. Early detection of leukaemic relapse after bone marrow transplantation.

Bone Marrow Transplantation 1991, 7: 167-169.

P.V. Browne, M Lawler , P and S.R.McCann . Donor-cell leukemia after bone marrow transplantation for severe aplastic anemia.

N Engl J Med. 1991;325:710–713.

S.R. McCann, M Lawler and A Bacigalupo. Recurrence of Philadelphia chromosome-positive leukemia in donor cells after marrow transplantation for chronic granulocytic leukemia. Leuk Lymphoma. 1993; 10: 419-425.

S.R McCann and M. Lawler. Mixed Chimaerism; detection and significance following BMT. Bone Marrow Transplantation. 1993, 11: 91-94.

S McCann and E Wright. Donor cell leukemia: perhaps a commoner occurrence than we thought. Bone Marrow Transplantation. 2003; 32:455-457.

Hertenstein B, Hambach L, Bacigalupo A, Schmitz N, McCann S, Slavin S, Gratwohl A, Ferrant A, Elmaagacli A, Schwertfeger R, Locasciulli A, Zander A, Bornhäuser M, Niederwieser D, Ruutu T; Chronic Leukaemia Working Party of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. Development of leukemia in donor cells after allogeneic stem cell transplantation--a survey of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). Haematologica. 2005. 90 (7): 669-675.

Leukaemia

N Gardiner, M Lawler, J O’Riordan, M De Arce, P Humphries and S.R. McCann. Persistent donor chimaerism is consistent with disease-free survival following BMT for Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia. Bone Marrow Transplantation. 1997, 20; 3: 235-241.

O’Riordan J; GardinerN; OMeara A; Molloy K; Lawler M; Stallings R; McCann S.R Immunotherapy for Relapsed Leukaemia. British Journal of Cancer, 1998, 78: 127-127

N Gardiner, M Lawler J O’Riorda, J.M De Arce and S.R. McCann. Monitoring lineage specific chimaerism allows early prediction of relapse following donor lymphocyte infusions for relapsed chronic myeloid leukaemia. Bone Marrow Transplantation.1998, 21: 711-716

N Gardiner, S.R. McCann, J O’Riordan, M Lawler. Chimerism following Donor Lymphocyte Infusion for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Blood. 1999, 93: 2748-2749

S.R. McCann, K Gately, E Conneally and M lawler. Molecular response to Imatinib Mesylate following relapse after allogeneic SCT for CML. Blood 2003, 101; 3: 1200-1200.

D O’Shea, G Crotty, P Carroll, E conneally, S McCann and M.J. Neat. Clonal karyotypic abnormalities in philadelphia negative cells of CML patients treated with Imatinib: is it underreported and does it have any clinical significance? Br J haematol. 2004. 123 (3): 367-369.

P.J. Hayden, F Keogh, M ni Chongaile, M Carroll, M Crowley, N Fitzsimon, N Gardiner, E Vandenberghe, J O’Riordan and S.R. McCann. A single-centre assessment of long-term quality of life status after sibling allogeneic stem cell transplantation for chronic myelid leukaemia in chronic phase. Bone Marrow Transplantation. 2004;34: 545-556.

S.R. McCann. Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia: a paradigm for malignancy or just a strange disease. Sultan Qaboos Univ Med J 2012, 12; (4): 422-428.

Aplastic Anaemia

A Locascuilli, L van.t;Veer, A Bacigalupo, J hows, M.T. van Lint, E Gluckman, C Nissen, S McCann, I Vossen, H Schrezenmeier, W Hinterberger, and A Martin. Treatment with marrow transplantation or immunosuppression of childhood acquired severe aplastic anaemia. Bone Marrow Transplantation 1990, 6; 3: 211-217.

J Marsh, G Socie, H Schezenmeier, A Raghavachar, A Tichelli, Pljungman, S.R. McCann, P Marin, J.M. Hows, A Bacigalupo. EBMT working Party for Severe Aplastic Anemia. Haemopoietic growth factors in Aplastic Anaemia: a cautionary note. Lancet 1994, 344; 8916: 172-173.

S.R. McCann, A Bacigalupo, E Gluckman, W Hinterberger, J Hows, P Ljungman, P Marin. Graft rejection and second marrow transplants for acquired Aplastic Anaemia.EBMT WP for SAA. Bone Marrow Transplantation 1994, 13: 233-237.

Aplastic Anemia: Pathophysiology and Treatment. Eds H Schrezenmeier and A Bacigalupo. HLA-identical sibling bone marrow transplantation to treat Severe Aplastic Anemia. S.R.McCann, J Passweg, R Storb, and J Deeg. Cambridge University Press. 1999.

A Tichelli, G Socie, J Marsh, R Barge, N Frickhofen, S McCann, A Bacigalupo, J Hows, P Marin, D Nachbaur, A Symdonidis, J Passweg and H Schrizenmeier, EBMT working party for Severe aplastic Anemia. Outcome of pregnancy and disease course among women with Aplastic Anemia treated with Immunosuppression. Ann Int Med 2002; 137: 164-172.

C. Marsh, S.E. Ball, P Darbyshire, E.C.Gordon-Smith, A.J. Kiedan, A Martin, S.R. McCann, J Mercieca, D Oscier, A.W, Roques, J.A. Yin. Guidelines for th diagnosis and treatment of acquired aplastic anaemia. Br J Haematol 2003, 123; (5): 782-801.

D O'Donghaile, P. J. Hayden, S. L. McCarron, E. M. Doyle, M. Lawler, P. V. Browne, E. Conneally, E. Vandenberghe, S. R. McCann. Marrow aplasia developing 13 years after HLA-identical sibling allogeneic transplantation for chronic myeloid leukaemia: successful treatment with antithymocyte globulin and peripheral blood stem cell infusion from the original donor. European Journal of Haematology. 2006, 76; 3: 258-260.

Lawler M, McCann SR, March JC, Ljungman P, Hows J, Vandenberghe E, O'Riordan J, Locasciulli A, Socie G, Kelly A, Schrezenmeier H, Marin P, Tichelli A, Passweg JR, Dickenson A, Ryan J, Bacigalupo A; Severe Aplastic Anaemia Working Party of the European Blood and Marrow Transplant Group. Serial chimerism analyses indicate that mixed haemopoietic chimerism influences the probability of graft rejection and disease recurrence following allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) for severe aplastic anaemia (SAA): indication for routine assessment of chimerism post SCT for SAA. J Haematol. 2009; 144(6):933-4

A Piccin, S McCann, G Socie, R Oneto, A Bacigalupo, A Locasciulli, J March, H Survival of patients with documented autologous recovery after SCT for severe aplastic anaemia: a study by the WPSAA of the EBMT. Bone Marrow Transplantation. 2010; 45 (6): 1008-1013.

Quality of Life in treatment of Cancer/Haematological Malignancies.

McCabe C, Begley C, Collier S, McCann S. Methodological issues related to assessing and measuring quality of life in patients with cancer: Implications for Patient Care. European Journal of Cancer Care, 2007.17(1): 56-62.

Denis Roche, Philip Napier, Brian Maguire and Shaun McCann. A clinically useful artwork? Between a Dialogical and a Relational Approach to art in a clinical environment. The International Journal of the Arts in Society. 2008. vol 3

F Hegarty, C McCabe, D Roche and S McCann. Using multimedia technology to help combat the negative effects of protective isolation on patients: The Open Window Project-an engineering challenge. Journal of Visual Communication in Medicine. 2009,32; 3:72-77.

McCabe C, Roche D, Hegarty F, McCann S. Open Window’: a randomized trial of the effect of new media art using a virtual window on quality of life in patients’ experiencing stem cell transplantation Psycho-Oncology. 2011, doi. 1002/pon.2093.

S.R. McCann. Can an art intervention influence the quality of life in hospitalized patients? Haematologica, 2013, 98 (1): 4-6.

C Chomienne, M Guenova, A Hagenbeek, C Lacombe, S McCann, S Salek, J Geissler, I van der Beek. Quality of Life in Haematology: EHA theme of the year…and years to come. Haematologica 2013, 98 (1): 2-3.

Shaun R. McCann. Can we influence the ‘quality of life’ for patients in hospital? Health Environments Research and Design Journal. 10 (1): 170-171. 2016.