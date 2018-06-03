Christian Coelho studied physical-chemistry at University Blaise Pascal at Clermont Ferrand (France) and environmental chemistry at University Paul Sabatier in Toulouse (France). He did his Ph.D. in 2009 in photochemical processes related to dissolved organic matter optical properties and reactivity and worked between 2011 and 2012 in the fields of UV-absorbing nanomaterials as a research assistant at Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Clermont-Ferrand (France). He joined Professor R. Gougeon team in September 2012 as an Assistant Professor in Oenology at the Institut Universitaire de la Vigne et du Vin - Jules Guyot, where he taught analytical chemistry oenological practices, grape maturity and spirit elaboration process. He is in charge of the first year of Diplome National d’Oenologue since 2017. He also realized two videos for the MOOC Open Wine University 1 and 2 (University of Burgundy) and a webinar for Horiba Scientific Company.

His research activity is focused on novel developments in the application of fluorescence, electron spin resonance and high-resolution mass spectrometry and molecular/macromolecular separations (size exclusion chromatography & flow field-flow fractionation) to determine the molecular and macromolecular compounds that are conferred to spirit and wine during their elaboration, storage and ageing. He also co-supervised a Ph.D in wine microbiology looking at the physical and chemical interactions between Oenococcus Oeni and wood during wine barrel ageing. He is currently supervising a Ph.D on the isolation, purification and fractionation of extracellular polymeric compounds secreted by Lactobacillus Plantarum to determine their functional properties at the wood/wine interface.